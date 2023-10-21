Leonardo Spinazzola’s contract with AS Roma is set to expire, and numerous reports have linked him with a potential return to Juventus.

The left-back previously played for Juve before his move to Roma, and his strong performances in the Italian capital have led to speculation about a return to Turin as a replacement for Alex Sandro.

Juventus is reportedly planning to part ways with the Brazilian defender at the end of the season and will need to secure a new left-back.

However, a report on Calciomercato suggests that there is currently no indication that Spinazzola will return to the Allianz Stadium.

The report states that there are no ongoing or planned talks from the player or clubs regarding his return.

Juventus is said to have other targets in mind and will focus on those players instead of pursuing the return of the Euro 2020 winner.

Juve FC Says

Spinazzola has had a good spell at Roma and was one of Italy’s top performers at Euro 2020, so he is an effective player.

However, we know those in charge of transfers at the club have run the rule over him and know if he is the right player for us or not.