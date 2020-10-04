Contrasting reports surrounding Juve-Napoli calling off

There is much speculation surround tonight’s clash at home to Napoli in Serie A, but the latest claims are that the big game WILL go ahead.

The Azzurri have received two positive tests for COVID-19 this week, with Elif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski named as having to isolate following the news, and this outbreak comes after their previous opponents Genoa had as many as 22 players and staff pass as positive shortly after their clash with Napoli.

This placed huge doubts on whether the clash with Juve could go ahead today, but the Old Lady was the first to say that they would be turning out at the Allianz Stadium for the clash.

Juventus Football Club announces that the First Team will take to the field for the Juventus – Napoli match tomorrow at 20:45, as foreseen by the Serie A League calendar. — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 3, 2020

This has somewhat forced the hand of Napoli, who may have been hoping that they could self-isolate and have the match moved to a later date, but this would now mean that they forfeit the match, and gift their league rivals a 3-0 win, something which could well have an affect on the title race.

The Italian FA have since confirmed that the fixture will in fact go ahead as scheduled, as reported by Goal: “Lega Serie A confirms that the Juventus-Napoli match, valid for the third matchday of Serie A TIM, remains scheduled for 4 October at 8.45pm.”

UEFA rules state that clubs must have at least one goalkeeper and at least 12 more squad players available for any given match, or it would have to be moved.

Napoli only have two positive results, while some others will have been told to voluntarily isolate just in case, but the latter does not actually rule them out from competition.

Will Napoli turn up with a depleted squad? Should the fixture have been moved or not?

Patrick