Controversial episodes in Derby d’Italia: Vlahovic and Dzeko insulted by fans

Last night, Juventus earned their biggest win of the season so far, beating their arch rivals Inter with two unanswered goals courtesy of Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli.

But as it’s often the case, the Derby d’Italia had its fair share of controversial episodes, with a small section of supporters leaving their manners at the doorstep.

According to Corriere dello Sport, both Edin Dzeko and Dusan Vlahovic were targeted by racial insults.

While the Serbian striker didn’t even take part in the action due to an injury, he was present at the Allianz Stadium to support his Juventus teammates. He also received the MVP award for the best player at the club in October.

Apparently, a small section of the Inter supporters who travelled with their team directed some abuse towards the former Fiorentina bomber, calling him a “gypsy”, which is unfortunately a common derogatory term used against a Balkan individual.

In response, a minority of Bianconeri supporters returned the unpleasant favor by targeting similar insults towards Inter striker Edin Dzeko, who replied with a vulgar hand gesture.

The source believes that the federal prosecutor could launch an investigation in these ugly incidents which marred what was an exciting evening for Juventus fans.