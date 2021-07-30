Controversial stadium announcer fined for abusing Cristiano Ronaldo and his mother

Porto stadium announcer Saul has picked up a fine for abusing Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following Juventus’s exit from the Champions League last season.

It emerged that the outspoken announcer took to his social media following the Old Lady’s loss in the opening knockout round of the CL last season, when Porto scraped into the next round on away goals after losing 3-2 in Turin.

Interestingly, a couple of questionable decisions went against Cristiano over the two legs, including the Portuguese believing he was due a penalty after being fouled inside the box in the dying moments of the initial 90 minutes at the Estádio do Dragão, before an exciting return leg in Italy.

The announcer has now been ordered to pay a fine of €1,430, as confirmed by A Bola, which will need to be paid to CR7 and his family after the abuse, in which he called the superstar’s mother ‘toothless’, whilst also calling Juventus ‘Italian thieves’, while Cristiano himself was labelled a ‘pig’.

Football.Italia adds that Saul has previous for his outspoken ways, previously picking up a 30-day ban for shouting down the speaker system during a match with Portuguese rivals Benfica.

I’m a little confused as to why this man is still in the job personally…

Patrick