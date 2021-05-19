Coppa Italia – Juventus v Atalanta Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for final clash

Juventus will battle it out with Atalanta for the Coppa Italia this evening at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore, and will do so with a strong set of options.

Alex Sandro is the only confirmed absentee for the Old Lady, after picking up successive yellow cards in both legs of the semi-final with Inter Milan, and is suspended for the final.

Leo Bonucci has previously been rated as doubtful this evening, but he has been included in the confirmed 21-man squad list released on their Twitter ahead of the clash, and could well feature after all.

SportsMole claims that our opponents should have a full-squad of options to choose from also, with just fringe-player Viktor Kovalenko ruled out.

Predicted Juve XI:

Szczesny

Cuadrado Chiellini De Ligt Danilo

Kulusevski Arthur Rabiot Chiesa

Dybala Ronaldo

Admittedly I thought that Weston McKennie could get the nod in Kulusevski’s place down the right, but today’s rivals enjoyed playing against the system which allowed the American to move inside allowing Cuadrado to pack out the midfield, and I feel the Swede’s addition could give us more going forward.

I don’t feel like this is the game to put too much of an onus on defence, and we should be giving our priority to the attacking positions.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Pirlo opted to play a back three using two wing-backs in fact, but he hasn’t had the best results using this previously.

How would you like to see the Old Lady line up for today’s final?

Patrick