Costa might be used in a swap deal for German or French star

Juventus are looking for another attacking player before this transfer window closes, according to CalcioMercato.

The Bianconeri are having to overhaul their playing team in this transfer window after making Andrea Pirlo their new manager.

The report claims that their first choice is Federico Chiesa, however, they have lined up a number of alternatives including a loan deal for Stephan El Shaarawy.

They are also looking to use Douglas Costa as part of a deal to bring in some attackers.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and PSG’s Julian Draxler were also mentioned in the article.

Dembele has struggled with injuries in the past just like Costa, but the Frenchman will offer something different to the Juventus attack.

Draxler has struggled to be a regular at PSG, but the German remains a talented player and he has been linked with a move to Juventus on several occasions before now.

Both players would represent fine additions to this Juve team and add a different kind of technicality, but Draxler is the less injury-prone among both of them.

The German won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and he is still only just 27 and should be considered to be in the prime of his career.

Dembele also won the World Cup with France in 2018, but his club career has been marred by injury since he moved to Barcelona and swapping him for another injury-prone player just doesn’t make so much sense.