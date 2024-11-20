Juventus will face AC Milan this weekend in a highly anticipated Serie A clash, with both clubs under significant pressure to secure a positive result. Former Milan star Alessandro Costacurta has weighed in on the match, stating that Milan is under more pressure to win. Although Milan has secured some big victories this season, including a notable win over Inter Milan, their overall form has been inconsistent, leaving them with much to prove as they seek to remain in the hunt for the Serie A title.
Club News
