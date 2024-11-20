According to Costacurta, Milan cannot afford to lose to Juventus if they want to stay competitive in the title race. He explained, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, that a defeat would push them further away from the top spots and could have a negative psychological impact, given the growing number of teams in front of them. For Milan, the stakes are high, as they are currently sitting outside the top five in the standings, and any further slip-ups could prove costly in the long run.

On the other hand, Juventus is also outside the top five, but their position appears less dire. Although the Bianconeri remain unbeaten, they have drawn too many matches, which has hampered their climb up the league table. Despite this, Costacurta believes that Juventus will approach the game with a certain level of calm, acknowledging that they are a “new and growing group” that has shown promise during the early stages of the season.

Both teams are fully aware of the importance of this match, as the league race tightens at the top with clubs like Fiorentina and Atalanta making surprising advances. Juventus will be looking to break their streak of draws and push for a more decisive result to stay in contention.

As the game approaches, it is clear that the psychological weight of the match will be felt most by Milan, while Juventus can approach it with a bit more composure. However, regardless of the external pressure, both teams know that only a strong performance will suffice to stay relevant in the Serie A title race.