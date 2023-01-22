Costacurta says Allegri said what his players needed to hear

Former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta has praised Max Allegri for his speech after Juventus were docked 15 league points.

Allegri’s men had been close to challenging Napoli for the league title. However, removing 15 points from their total sends them closer to relegation than the top of the league table.

This is an important time in the club’s history and its leading figures must inspire the players to get more points on the board despite the deduction.

Allegri had been motivational in his pre-match presser and it impressed Costacurta, who said via Il Bianconero:

“As a footballer I experienced such a situation and I think that Allegri used the right words in the meeting with the press. The team must think of one game at a time with the aim of climbing the leaderboard, I think the players wanted to hear something like this, it will help them keep their concentration high”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an accomplished manager and has to step up his game in an important time such as this.

The players respect their gaffer and he will get their cooperation because that is the only way the team can succeed despite the ban.

Even if the club appeals it and succeeds, the players must continue to work hard.