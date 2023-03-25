Could Alvaro Morata return for a third Juventus spell?

Despite being a fan favorite in Turin, Alvaro Morata couldn’t carve himself a permanent place at Juventus.

The Spaniard had initially signed for the Bianconeri in 2014, but Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option in 2016.

In 2020, the striker made his return to Turin on a two-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid, but the Italians weren’t willing to splash another 35 million euros to maintain his services, while the Rojiblancos refused to grant any discounts.

Therefore, the Spain international had to return to Diego Simeone’s court. But his future remains shrouded in mystery.

Morata has already contributed with ten goals and two assists in 26 La Liga appearances. Yet, he remains a backup option behind Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, signing Morata for the third time remains an enticing idea for the Bianconeri.

The source reveals that the 30-year-old remains in constant contact with some of his former teammates, the likes of Carlos Pinsoglio and Nicolò Fagioli. Moreover, he still has the great esteem of Max Allegri.

Nonetheless, the source warns that it wouldn’t be an easy quest for Juventus, even if the player’s contract expires in 2024. Furthermore, the management is currently working on lowering the wage bill.

However, the strong rapport between Morata and Juventus (as well as the city of Turin) could help the hierarchy in overcoming these hurdles.