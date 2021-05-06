Could another Juventus legend take over from Pirlo?

Two years ago, Zinedine Zidane was expected to take the reign at Juventus – at least this is how Calciomercato tells it.

The French legend had left his post at Real Madrid after a third Champions League triumph in a row back in 2018, and the Old Lady’s president Andea Agnelli considered him to be the dream signing.

However, after the failures of his successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez offered Zizou a lucrative contract that sealed his return to the club less than a year following his exit.

Therefore, Max Allegri was eventually replaced by Maurizio Sarri – and then Andrea Pirlo – as the club’s results went from bad to worse.

Whilst the report believes that Allegri’s return remains the most likely option, it doesn’t rule out a move for Zidane.

The 1998 World Cup hero could be set to end his second stint at Madrid, especially after his Champions League elimination at the hands of Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Nonetheless, the report feels that Juventus would struggle to offer the manager similar figures to what he currently earns in the Spanish capital.

But on the other hand, the club is eager to respond for Inter’s Scudetto triumph under Antonio Conte, as well as Roma’s announcement of José Mourinho’s arrival, with a statement of their own.

The former Ballon d’Or winner is considered to be a true Juventus legend, having played for the club from 1996 until his record-breaking transfer to Madrid in 2001.