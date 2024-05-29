The imminent arrival of Thiago Motta will change many things at Juventus, and could even possibly open the door for Arthur Melo’s return.

The 27-year-old spent two underwhelming campaigns in Turin between 2020 and 2022. He tried to put his career back on the right track last season at Liverpool, but it turned out to be a disastrous loan spell.

However, the Brazilian found his feet again this season at Fiorentina. However, the Viola cannot afford to maintain his services on a permanent basis, so he’ll most likely return to Juventus in July and await his fate.

But according to Tuttospost via JuventusNews24, Motta could give Arthur the chance to prove himself during the first few weeks of the pre-season.

The former Barcelona man had praised the 41-year-old in a recent interview, which suggests that the player could be eager to play his football under the guidance of his compatriot.

Arthur is a deep-lying playmaker who excels in passing. This is a profile that the current Juventus squad lacks, albeit Nicolo Fagioli could arguably feature as a Regista.

This season, the Brazil international contributed with two goals and four assists across all competitions for Fiorentina.

He will have the opportunity to win the UEFA Conference League trophy this evening when Fiorentina take on Olympiakos in Athens.