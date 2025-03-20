Juventus are hoping to receive a major boost ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup with Gleison Bremer potentially rejoining the team.

The Brazilian has been the club’s most reliable defender at the back in recent years, and arguably one of the finest centre-backs in the world. But unfortunately, he has been on the sidelines since suffering a horrific ACL injury in October during a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.

Many identify that moment as a true game changer in the Bianconeri’s campaign. At the time, Juventus boasted the most solid defence across Europe’s Top Five leagues, collecting clean sheets on an almost weekly basis. The situation drastically differed afterwards, even though the club tried to find solutions by signing the likes of Renato Veiga and Lloyd Kelly in January.

While the road to recovery remains a long one, Bremer has been making some significant steps over the past few weeks, especially with his return to the gym.

So according to La Stampa via JuventusNews24, the Brazil international might be able to recover in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. The Old Lady will be representing Serie A alongside Inter in the first expanded edition of the 32-team tournament which will take place in the United States between June 15th and July 15th.

The club will be able to choose a preliminary 50-player squad before trimming it down to 35, so registering Bremer shouldn’t be an issue, even if he fails to make it in time.

Nevertheless, the source insists Juventus aren’t willing to take any risks on this particular front. Hence, the robust defender’s return to action won’t be rushed ahead of schedule following his nasty injury. The Brazilian defender will only be allowed to take the pitch if deemed well and truly fit.