Could Chiesa return to Fiorentina? Italian journalist has a shocking theory

Despite being considered as a key figure for Juventus and one of the fan favorites in Turin, Federico Chiesa is yet to be fully signed on a permanent basis.

The Italian made the switch from Fiorentina to the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020 on an initial two-year loan deal.

The winger’s future in Turin had always be considered as a foregone conclusion, but Mario Sconcerti has came up with a strange theory, one that wouldn’t please Juventus supporters (or at least those among them who are willing to believe it).

In his daily column for Calciomercato, the Italian journalist claims the deal might just be in doubt.

As Sconcerti explains, the former Viola star should be purchased this summer for 50 million euros in the summer, however, the conditions that oblige Juventus to make the deal permanent are yet to be achieved.

These three conditions are the following: One, the player scores 10 goals this season. Two, he delivers 10 assists. Three, Juventus finish in the Top four.

At the moment, the Italy international has only contributed in one goal and three assists thus far this season, while the Bianconeri are 7th in the Serie A standings.

While the journalist expects a deal to be reached even if Juventus won’t be forced to make it happen, he feels that Chiesa being closer to Florence than Turin makes for a curious thought.