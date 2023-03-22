Could Conte’s expected Spurs departure affect the future of Kulusevski?

After struggling to carve himself a regular spot at Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski joined Tottenham Hotspur on an initial 18-month loan deal. The young Swede immediately impressed in North London, showcasing his elegant touch and exquisite talent.

But reminiscent of the vast majority of his teammates, the 22-year-old’s displays slumped recently amidst growing tensions at the club.

Antonio Conte was fuming following the 3-3 draw against Southampton over the weekend, lashing out at the club in general in an outburst that went viral.

Therefore, observers and fans alike feel that the Italian manager’s days at Spurs are numbered, as divorce has become inevitable. Moreover, club director Fabio Paratici could also follow suit.

According to ilBianconero, Conte’s departure shouldn’t affect Kulusevski’s future at the Tottenham. The club has already paid 10 million euros as loan fees, and would need to splash another 35M to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

However, the source warns that the obligation to buy clause is in doubt, as it’s linked to Spurs’ Champions League qualification, which remains uncertain at this point.

Moreover, the report believes that a potential revolution at the club could put the winger’s future in jeopardy.

So if Tottenham don’t exercise their right to buy Kulusevski, he would return to Juventus where he still has a contract until 2024.

Juve FC say

For now, this remains pure speculation, as one wouldn’t expect a rich Premier League club to ponder too much on the decision to sign a young player who has already impressed at the club for 35 million – which is a bargain price in the EPL world.