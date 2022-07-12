Could De Ligt leave Juventus on a discount?

On Monday, Hasan Salihamidzic was spotted in Turin, but the former Juventus player surely wasn’t in town just to pay his old employers a visit.

The Bosnian currently acts as the sporting director of Bayern Munich, the club that emerged as the favorite to land Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Dutchman has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, but the two sides couldn’t find an agreement over a renewal and may opt for an early divorce.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have refused Bayern’s initial bid for de Ligt which was worth 60 million euros plus 10 millions as bonuses.

The source believes that Federico Cherubini and company are unwilling to accept an offer below 80 millions.

However, the report warns that the defender’s will could play a significant role. The player has reportedly accepted the move to Germany and could push to put the deal over the line.

While the former Ajax captain had admirers in the Premier League as well (most notably Chelsea), the source claims that no offer has arrived from the English shores.

Juve FC say

While Juventus have apparently granted him leave, de Ligt is one of the club’s biggest assets (if not the biggest), thus, it’s important that the management squeezes the highest possible fee out of his sale.

After all, Max Allegri would be left with a depleted defense following his departure, and other departments need to be bolstered as well, so the Bianconeri simply can’t afford to let him leave for a relatively low price.