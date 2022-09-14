Could Di Maria start against Benfica? Here’s who might get dropped

Ahead of the Champions League encounter between Juventus and Benfica, the major news outlets have all agreed on Max Allegri’s probable formation.

According to la Gazzetta della Sport via TuttoJuve, the tactician will unleash a 3-5-2 formation led by Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahovic.

The striking pair should be supported by Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic who will take the wings, while Leandro Paredes orchestrates the play in the middle of the park, with Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti by his side.

For his part, Angel Di Maria returned to training this week. But while the majority of observers expect to see him introduced as a super-sub at some point during the second half, some believe that the winger could start from the get-go against his former club.

According to ilBianconero, handing Di Maria a starting berth is a possibility, even if it remains an outside bet.

The source adds that even if the Argentine gets the nod, Milik would preserve his starting spot alongside Vlahovic. Instead, Allegri would drop either Miretti or McKennie in such case, which would presumably spell a 4-4-2 formation.

Juve FC say

Since singing for Juventus, Di Maria had two outings, both ending prematurely after sustaining knocks.

Therefore, Allegri’s staff must take extra caution to avoid an encore, even it the encounter against Benfica is a crucial one for our European hopes.

Thus, a second half cameo remains the most logical option for the player’s sake.