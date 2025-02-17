Juventus are still counting on the recovery of Douglas Luiz for the decisive second leg against PSV Eindhoven.

The Bianconeri took a slim advantage in their Champions League play-off double header against the Dutch, beating them at home last Tuesday by two goals to one. However, they will have to earn their ticket to the Round of 16 by avoiding a defeat in the Netherlands this Wednesday.

Therefore, Thiago Motta will be hoping to have his compatriot at his disposal, especially following the physically draining Derby d’Italia contested on Sunday.

Luiz was ruled out from the big showdown against Inter after suffering muscle fatigue in the leadup to the clash. So can he make a timely return to action?

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the former Aston Villa star has a 50% of earning a call-up for the European clash.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

The midfielder has undergone therapy in the last 48 hours, and Monday could be a decisive day on this front, as Motta’s party will take flight to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

But as the source explains, Juventus aren’t willing to take any risks, keeping in mind the player’s injury ordeal which began in October. At the time, it was thought that Luiz had only sustained a slight physical problem, but he ended up suffering several relapses which kept him out of action for two months.

So unless the medical staff is certain of the player’s full recovery, he will likely be kept in Turin. Nevertheless, Motta will be hoping to rely on his talented midfielder given his noticeably improved displays as of late.

Luiz started the campaign on a slow note, as he seemed to be physically lagging behind his teammates. But since the turn of the new year, he slowly but surely established himself as a regular starter in the middle of the park.