Could Dybala help Juventus in landing their transfer target?

“A footballer like Rodrigo De Paul could easily play for Juventus.”

These are the words of former Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini as reported by ilBianconero.

But more importantly, the source mentions an unlikely weapon in Juve’s arsenal that could help them in their pursuit of the Udinese star.

Paulo Dybala is a national teammate of the Zebrette midfielder, and the two men are known to be good friends, and they actually spend their holidays together at times.

Therefore, the report claims that La Joya could lend a hand for the Old Lady in the race for De Paul.

The 26-year-old has been on a terrific form this season, scoring 8 goals and providing 6 assists in his 30 Serie A appearances so far.

The Udinese playmaker is expected to be the object of a bidding war between Juventus and Inter, which is why the Bianconeri will try to pull of every trick in the bag in order to beat their rivals in this particular transfer battle.

However, it must be mentioned that Dybala’s own future is far from certain, as he is still unable to reach an agreement with the club over a contract renewal.

The striker’s deal with the Old Lady expires in the summer of 2022, and it has been suggested that the management could decide to sell him – or include him a swap deal – this summer to avoid losing him for free a year later.

Thus, Juventus need to sort out Dybala’s own future at the club, before using him as a transfer agent for other players.