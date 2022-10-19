Could Federico Chiesa make his long-awaited return on Friday?

After more than 10 months on the shelf, Federico Chiesa’s return is looming ever closer.

The Italian sustained a nasty ACL injury last January during Juve’s memorable victory over Roma at the Olimpico Stadium. And with the club enduring miserable times, the winger’s absence has been heavily felt.

In recent weeks, the Euro 2020 hero returned to full training while looking in an optimal physical shape. However, he’s yet to make an appearance in an official match.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Chiesa could make his long-anticipated return when the Bianconeri host Empoli on Friday.

The source is almost certain that the 24-year-old will be a part of the Juventus squad, and claims that Max Allegri could hand the player a few minutes at the end of the match in order to get a feel for the action on the pitch.

If it all goes well, Chiesa could be set for a longer cameo next Tuesday when the Old Lady travels to Lisbon for a Champions League meeting against Benfica.

Juve FC say

Although the winger’s return will be gradual, it will surely be a major morale boost for the squad at this delicate moment of the campaign.

Let’s hope that we can finally have him, Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria all fit in the next few weeks so we can witness some flashes of brilliance before the mid-season break.