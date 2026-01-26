With only five months left on his contract, Juventus winger Filip Kostic is heading to the exit door, unless he manages to earn a new deal.

The 32-year-old has been on the club’s books since making the move from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022.

The Serbian found success in his first season in Turin, but his performances regressed in the following campaign.

The left-footed player was expectedly excluded from Thiago Motta’s plans in the summer of 2024, so he spent the previous campaign on loan at Fenerbahce before being reinstated last year.

Filip Kostic scored a sublime goal against Napoli

This season, Kostic has started the vast majority of the matches on the bench. However, he still made some important contributions at times, especially since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti.

Curiously, the Serbian international scored the first goal of the Italian manager’s Juventus tenure, when he broke the deadlock in Cremona.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Kostic was introduced against Napoli during the second half and played in an unusual role on the right wing. Nevertheless, his inverted position allowed him to cut to the middle and send a low drive to the bottom corner, thus killing off the game with a third goal.

Therefore, the experienced player’s occasional exploits have been giving the Juventus brass something to think about.

What should Kostic do to earn a new Juventus contract

In recent weeks, it was reported that Kostic’s fate has already been sealed, with the Bianconeri opting to run down his contract before parting ways at the end of the season.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus have yet to make a definitive decision, as the door remains open for Kostic to earn a new contract.

The Turin-based newspaper believes that the player would have to deliver convincing displays when his services are called upon.

But with Spalletti widely expected to be confirmed as a permanent Juventus manager, the winger’s chances of staying in Turin will receive an important boost.

This season, Kostic made 16 appearances, earning 445 minutes in total. He contributed with three goals and one assist.