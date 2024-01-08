The introduction of Samuel Iling-Junior in the second half against Salernitana helped Juventus turn the tide in their favor. So could this positive display change Max Allegri’s pecking order?

The Englishman replaced the disappointing Filip Kostic who failed to make an impact during the first 45 minutes.

This Serbian winger has been struggling to deliver the goods on the left flank consistently this season.

Yet, Allegri kept faith in the 31-year-old, much to the dismay of Iling-Junior who has been starving for playing time.

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old finally managed to make an impact this term, by drawing the Bianconeri back on level terms against Salernitana following his introduction.

IlBianconero wonders if Iling-Junior will be finally able to lock himself a starting berth, building on yesterday’s display.

The source notes that giving a hand upfront won’t be sufficient for the youngster to gain Allegri’s trust. He will also have to show progress in the defensive phase as the wingbacks are required to make significant contributions at the back.

Moreover, we shall see if the management is willing to maintain the former Chelsea man.

The club has made it clear that no newcomers will land in Turin unless someone leaves Continassa first. Therefore, the England U21 starlet has been identified as a possible sacrificial lamb to generate funds on the market.

So despite his neat outing in Salerno, the player’s future at Juventus remains uncertain, but the upcoming matches could offer important clues.