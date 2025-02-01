Juventus will face PSV in the playoff round of the Champions League after failing to make the top eight in the league phase.

The Bianconeri have worked very hard to avoid exiting the competition at the league phase, but the real challenge begins now.

The men in black and white are not among the favourites to win the competition, but their fans expect them to deliver a strong campaign.

Juve has been one of the top clubs in the competition over the years, but this season, they have not looked the part.

One reason for this is that the Bianconeri have a new manager and several new players who need time to adapt to life in Turin.

However, at Juve, success is demanded every year, and Motta is expected to end this season with at least one trophy and qualification for Champions League football.

Securing Champions League football is no easy task, and his team’s inconsistent campaign does not make them one of the favourites to achieve it.

Juve must win more games to make the top four, however, they face stiff competition from the likes of Lazio and Fiorentina for a spot among next season’s Champions League contenders.

As Thiago Motta is new to the club, he may benefit from a lighter fixture load, which is why exiting the Champions League might, paradoxically, be beneficial for the Bianconeri.

Should Juventus focus on the league and Coppa Italia?

No one expects Juventus to win the Champions League, and continuing to compete in the tournament is stretching their squad.

The Bianconeri team is too thin for such demands, and it will affect their chances of winning other competitions or making progress in Serie A.

Although advancing in Europe is a source of pride and provides financial benefits, the Bianconeri must prioritise winning a trophy and finishing inside the top four over a deep European run this term.

This could mean accepting a loss to PSV in the next round and focusing entirely on winning the Coppa Italia and performing well in Serie A.

Juve has the players to excel in domestic competitions, but adding European fixtures to their schedule creates significant challenges.

The sensible approach is to prioritise success in domestic competitions this season and allow Motta the time to build his squad for greater achievements in the future.

This campaign was always going to be a transitional one for the team as they adapt to a new system, so it would be unreasonable to demand too much from them at this stage.