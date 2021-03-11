Could Juve exchange Ronaldo with another player? Three potential swap options named

Well, it has begun. Juventus have been eliminated from the Champions League, and circulating news reports are already starting to draw their own versions of next season’s squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has undoubtedly been one of the best performers for the Old Lady throughout the season, and the fact that he’s leading the Serie A goal-scoring charts is the most obvious evidence of that.

Nonetheless, in the business of “what have you done for me lately”, the Portuguese superstar has been been painted as the main culprit of the European exit after his poor performance against Porto.

Therefore, Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) claims that Juve are considering three potential swap deals for CR7, involving some major names in return.

The first star mentioned is Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Such an exchange would arguably be the most glamorous swap in the history of the sport, as it would see two worldwide superstars return to their previous clubs.

CR7 played for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, whilst the Frenchman wore the black and white colors between 2012 and 2016.

The second name on the list is Mauro Icardi who’s currently at Paris Saint Germain.

Fabio Paratici has been trying to land the Argentine striker since his days at Inter, but a transfer never materialized.

On the other hand, the French champions are always looking to bolster their ranks with the biggest stars of the game, and they have been repeatedly linked with the signings of the Portuguese as well as Leo Messi.

The last player mentioned is Pedro Goncalves, who is a 22-year-old rising midfielder and currently plays for Sporting Lisbon, which is another of Ronaldo’s former clubs.