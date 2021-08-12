Could Juventus agree Locatelli transfer on Friday?

You’re probably sick and tired of reading Manuel Locatelli’s name by now, but hang on a little longer!

According to Sport Italia via Football Italia, a meeting between Juventus and Sassuolo will be held in Turin this Friday, and we might just witness the white smoke appearing afterwards.

This will be the fourth round of negotiations between the two clubs, but the report believes that the men in charge are adamant on finalizing the agreement.

The Euro 2020 winner had received a lucrative offer from Sassuolo, but the player only have eyes for the Old Lady, refusing all other proposals.

For their part, the two clubs could both be set to take a step back in order to seal the deal. The Neroverdi’s asking price of 40 million euros could be lowered to 35 millions.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri would be willing to offer 30 millions plus bonuses that could take the figure up to match the asking price. The transfer is expected to be an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Juventus are trying to reinforce their midfielder which has been their weakest department in the past few seasons, and returning manager Max Allegri has identified Locatelli as the right profile to complete his tactical puzzle.

The 23-year-old is a Milan youth product who has impressed during his time Sassuolo after making the switch in 2018.