Could Juventus and Fiorentina swap defenders?

Juventus are yet to reveal their transfer market cards, but with the beginning of July, things are expected to accelerate.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Fiorentina are interested in the Old Lady’s defender, Daniele Rugani.

The 26-year-old spent five seasons in Turin, but failed to cement himself as a starter. Last season, he was given the chance to play elsewhere, and was initially sent on loan towards Stade Rennais.

However, his experience in France was wrecked by injuries, and in January, he returned to Italy and joined Cagliari on another loan.

Whilst his experience in Sardinia was a relatively better one, his future remains bleak after returning to Turin following the expiry of his loan deal.

Therefore, Fiorentina represents an important opportunity for the Italian who’s hoping to reignite his playing career.

The Viola have announced the appointment of Vincenzo Italiano as their new manager, and thus, will be expected to to make some market moves in the upcoming weeks.

On another note, Calciomercato (via ilBianconero) reports that Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic is now a serious target for Juventus, as he enters the final twelve months of his contract.

The Serbian has been tracked by the club since his days in Partizan Belgrade, and he could be available for a price ranging between 15 and 20 million euros – according the source.

The 23-year-old is considered to be one the best young defenders in Serie A, but his agent, Ramadini, has also offered him to foreign clubs – including West Ham United – if the report is to be believed.