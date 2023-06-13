Could Juventus and Rabiot agree on short-term contract?

Following a brilliant campaign on a personal level, Adrien Rabiot cemented himself as arguably the most vital midfielder at Juventus.

But unfortunately for the Bianconeri, the 28-year-old’s time at the club is running out, with his contract expiring at the end of the month.

Nevertheless, the management is still holding onto a shred of hope. As we reported yesterday, the club is willing to make him the exception by maintaining his hefty salary (7 million euros per season) at a time when the wage bill is being reduced.

But will it be enough to convince the former Paris Saint-Germain star who has more lucrative offers on the table?

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the prospect of renewing the contract for another year is enticing for Rabiot, as it would allow him to extend his fruitful collaboration with Juventus manager Max Allegri.

The Italian tactician is a keen admirer of the French international. He helped him fulfill his initial promise, especially when it comes to goal contribution.

Therefore, Rabiot would reportedly consider renewing his contract for another year with an option for another.

But as the source tells it, this would require a heartfelt decision from the player, as it would mean resisting more lucrative offers from the Premier League (which could exceed 10 million euros per season) in addition to missing out on Champions League football.