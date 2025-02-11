Dusan Vlahovic appears to be coming to terms with the fact that his future lies away from Juventus, but the striker could find himself forced to remain in Turin for the time being.

Before the January transfer window, Vlahovic had been the main striker for Juventus, consistently working hard to provide the goals that the team desperately needed. His performances had not gone unnoticed, even if the team had been struggling in various areas. Off the field, Vlahovic had been in talks with the club about extending his contract, which is currently set to expire in the summer of 2026. At the time, there was hope that a new deal could be agreed upon, but recent developments have suggested that his future may no longer be at Juventus.

The club has been undergoing a cost-saving initiative for quite some time, and this has impacted their ability to offer big contracts to some of their key players. Juventus, like many other top clubs, operates with a salary cap in place, and Vlahovic’s current salary far exceeds this limit. As it stands, the Serbian forward is the highest-paid player in Serie A, a position he holds largely due to a clause in his contract that sees his wages increase termly. This has led to Vlahovic now earning €12 million net and over €20 million gross, which is an amount that no other team in Serie A can afford to pay.

Given Juventus’ financial situation and their need to balance the books, the club has been looking to move Vlahovic on, hoping to offload his hefty wage bill. However, his recent struggles for form and lack of consistent playing time have raised questions about his future. As Tuttomercatoweb reports, the striker may struggle to find a new club in the upcoming summer transfer window, leaving him with limited options should he wish to leave.

If Vlahovic cannot secure a transfer, he could find himself stuck in Turin until his contract expires. This would mean that he could walk away as a free agent at the end of his current deal, with Juventus left to deal with his large wages for the remainder of his time at the club. This is a worrying prospect for Juventus, as the club would be unable to recoup any of the significant investment they made in the striker.