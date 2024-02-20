Juventus are reportedly considering a move for their former wingback Leonardo Spinazzola who currently plies his trade at Roma.

The 30-year-old is a Juventus youth product who spent several years on loan in the lower divisions before finally getting his breakthrough under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta.

The versatile wingback eventually earned his opportunity with the Bianconeri’s first team in 2018/19, and won a Scudetto at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based giants decided to send him to Roma on a swap deal that saw Luca Pellegrini heading in the opposite direction.

While Spinazzola quickly cemented himself as a pillar at the Stadio Olimpico, Pellegrini failed to make an impact during his time at Juventus, prompting a transfer to Lazio.

Nevertheless, Spinazzola’s contract with the Giallorossi will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Bianconeri have requested information on the wingback’s situation.

The source claims that the two parties have engaged in informal talks over the past few weeks, but the Juventus management has yet to make a concrete approach.

Di Natale adds that the player is highly unlikely to renew his contract with the Romans.

It’s worth noting that Spinazzola’s displays have been on the decline recently.

He was already struggling for playing time when Jose Mourinho was at the helm, and his situation hardly improved following Daniele De Rossi’s appointment, especially with the arrival of a new left-back in the shape of Angelino.

This season, the Euro 2020 hero has thus far contributed with a goal and four assists across all competitions.