Kenan Yildiz, the 19-year-old who joined Juventus from Bayern Munich in 2022, has showcased his potential, winning over fans with his undeniable talent. But could it be that this young star is set to leave Juventus as quickly as he arrived? Read on to find out.

The Yildiz Journey

Following some good showings with the Primavera team, he was promoted to the first team for the preseason in 2023. Yildiz’s ball control, innovation, and ability to play in different positions have made him a valuable asset for the Bianconeri. But if you look at the Juventus transfer news and insights, he’s predicted to be on the out.

Of course, everything comes with a price. Other clubs, especially the big ones, are starting to pay attention. The Juventus supporters hope that Yildiz can carve a niche for himself at the club, but the reality is that it is always tricky to keep talented players. The idea of playing for a giant in the Premier League is more appealing to some young players.

Ivan Zazzaroni’s Prediction: Why He Thinks Yildiz Won’t Stay

Italian journalist Ivan Zazzaroni is guessing the outcome. He sees the Turkish international exiting Juventus in three years from now. From what Zazzaroni says, the crux of the issue is not Yildiz’s potential—because he’s clearly gifted—but rather the economic factors of football.

Juventus – and most Serie A sides – are suffering money issues. Yildiz is very much a young star and could be sold at a hefty profit that can help pay for some other rumoured targets including Sandro Tonali. The case is different with Juventus, and if a club is willing to pay €40 million or more, it’ll be difficult for them to say no. Enormous targets fit into Yildiz’s career blueprint.

Is Juventus Preparing for a Summer Exit?

Rumours regarding Yildiz leaving have gained more momentum, especially after claims emerged stating that Juventus wanted to transfer him out in order to fund a move for Tonali.

And after more controversy, like the one about Alex McCarthy, the 23-year-old midfielder would provide much-needed strength to the midfield at Juventus.

However, giving Yildzi up comes with its own problems. He is a representation of Juventus values when it comes to youth signings. Allowing this to happen might set a wrong precedent for supporters as youth players in the academy. Still, selling a player for €40 million to a club that signed him for free is great business.

What Losing Yildiz Could Mean for Juventus’ Future

Yildiz cashing out of the club would have dire consequences for the pitch and the club: his exit would leave a creative vacuum for the team, and such positions are never easy to fill. In Motta’s system, he is highly useful as he can function in multiple attacking minutes.

More than just in terms of tactics, Yildiz is also an inspiration for Juventus supporters, who have been waiting for the next set of club greats. Parting with him makes that hope less tenable, and managers want a good reputation for taking players to the next level. To avoid stigma, the club would have to renew shrewdly to bring in players who can make an impact right away and retain fans’ interest.

Are Juventus set to part ways with Kenan Yildiz in the summer? The answer is not simple, but it’s becoming increasingly possible.

Still, all hope is not lost. With Yildiz’s, including a contract extending over many years, Juventus does have the upper hand. Whether they intend to sell or hold on to their emerging star, the summer of 2025 could be important for both Yildiz and Juventus.