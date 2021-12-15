Could Juventus offer a swap deal to land PSG striker?

For one reason or another, Mauro Icardi’s time in Paris has been disappointing overall.

During his first two seasons at Paris Saint Germain, the Argentine had his ups and downs. However, following Lionel Messi’s arrival last summer, things have only gotten bleaker.

After all, the two compatriots were never close, and the former Inter captain has been reduced into a mere benchwarmer, watching the likes of Leo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé running the show.

Therefore, a divorce appear to be inevitable, and it could come as soon as January.

For their part, Juventus have been longtime admirers of the 28-year-old, and they will surely relish the chance to sign him in order to solve the team’s shortcomings upfront.

According to Tuttposport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could offer the services of Arthur in exchange for Icardi’s signature.

The source adds that PSG director Leonardo is a fan of his Brazilian compatriot, and could be interested in the proposal.

Juve FC say

In the last few days, Arthur has been linked with all sort of exchange deals. While we’re not sure how credible these stories are, one thing is for certain, the midfielder’s time in Turin is running out.

The question remains if Juventus would be able to find the right formula to get rid of the former Barcelona man.

If they can do so while bolstering their squad with a proven Serie A bomber like Icardi, then it could be a win-win situation.