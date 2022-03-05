Could Juventus sabotage Milan’s plans for Portuguese midfielder?

Despite his young age, Renato sanches already had his fair share of highs and lows in his professional career.

The Portuguese enjoyed a monumental rise as a teenager during his time at Benfica, prompting Bayern Munich to splash the cash for his services in 2016.

Nevertheless, his stint at Bavaria didn’t go according to plan, and a loan move to Swansea failed to instigate a return to form.

But since joining Lille back in 2019, the midfielder has reignited his career and found his touch once again.

However, his time in France could come to an end this summer. The 24-year-old has a contract until 2023, but he’s unwilling to renew it.

Therefore, Milan are looking to pounce on the situation and secure the player’s signing as they attempt to replace the departing Franck Kessié.

But according to Calciomercato, Juventus could also jump in to the race and sabotage the Rossoneri’s plans for Sanches.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign another midfielder in the summer, and news reports have been linking the club with several high-profile names.

However, it remains to be seen if the Old Lady’s interest is a genuine one or just a mirage.

This season, the Portugal international has contributed in a single goal and three assists in Ligue 1.