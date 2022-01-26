Could Juventus sacrifice their defensive star to finance Vlahovic transfer?

On Tuesday, the black and white supporters were exhilarated as all sources agreed that Dusan Vlahovic in in fact on his way towards Juventus.

The Bianconeri are set to secure the biggest coup the month by landing one of the most sought-after young strikers in the world.

Therefore, Juventus fans have a great reason to be happy at the moment.

However, some news report are now painting a less bright image concerning the next summer transfer market.

According to La Repubblica via ilBianconero, the Old Lady’s management could end up sacrificing the services of Matthijs de Ligt in order to balance the books.

The source claims that there would be two reasons behind the decision.

Firstly, the defender has a market, and could be sold for around 80 million euros. Which isn’t bad considering the fact that his current contract expires in 2024.

Secondly, the report says that Max Allegri considers the Dutchman to be replaceable. Juventus would thus take a page out of Inter’s book.

The Nerazzurri sold Achraf Hakimi in the summer and replaced him with Denzel Dumfries. While this resulted in a slight loss in quality, the economic benefit has been enormous.

Juve FC say

At this point, it’s hard to rule out anything amidst the never-ending rollercoaster that we live in.

While we all hope that de Ligt remains in Turin for as long as possible, the player will most likely leave at some point.

So Juventus should be wise enough to choose the right timing and get the best out of his sale.