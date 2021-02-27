Could Juventus use Douglas Costa to land French star?

It seems that the highway between Juventus and Olympique Lyon is wide open at the moment.

The Bianconeri management enjoy an amicable relationship with OL patron Jean-Michel Aulas, and several deals are reportedly being cooked between the two clubs.

Whilst Mattia De Sciglio is currently on loan in France, the fullback’s future needs to be determined in the summer.

Moreover, Juventus – and a host of European clubs – continue to track Lyon’s Memphis Depay who will be a free agent in the summer.

Nonetheless, a different operation could be taking shape in the summer involving two stars.

Douglas Costa is another Juve player who’s currently on loan. However, Bayern Munich are unlikely to keep the Brazilian on permanent basis, as he’s barely featuring for Hansi Flick’s side.

Therefore, the Old Lady will have to find a solution for the winger who will return to the club next summer, and their French friends could land them a hand.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), Juve will try to include Costa in a swap deal for Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

The League 1 side will reportedly ask for 50 million euros for their French-Algerian star.

Whilst these figures seem fair considering the playmaker’s high qualities, the Italians’ financial troubles could prevent them from spending such numbers.

Thus, Fabio Paratici could attempt to lower the price by offering players in return.

Although De Sciglio could be a natural addition to the deal, Costa could be a more tempting proposition for the French club.

Therefore, Juventus will probably offer the returning Brazilian as a part of the Aouar package.