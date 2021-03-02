Could Juve’s youngster start against Spezia

Juventus are set to welcome Spezia at the Allianz stadium on Tuesday night.

The Old Lady will try to bounce back from the disappointing weekend draw against Hellas Verona.

However, Andrea Pirlo still faces struggles in putting up a strong starting eleven in the midst of the current injury crisis.

Although most sources expect Aaron Ramsey to start in midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur, the Italian manager might be contemplating another idea.

According to Sky Sport (via ilBianconero), Nicolò Fagioli could be a surprise starter against Spezia.

The 20-year-old previously started the Coppa Italia quarter final match against Spal, before making his first Serie A appearance as a substitute against Crotone last week.

The Juventus U-23 midfielder was tipped to start against Hellas on Saturday, but Pirlo eventually opted for more experienced names.

Nonetheless, after the underwhelming performances of some players at the Bentigodi, the tactician could be tempted to start with the youngster.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramsey remains the favorite to start on Tuesday night, but there’s a 35% chance that the Fagioli takes his place from the first minute.

Whilst the Welshman could eventually be favored over the inexperienced Italian, it would be pleasing to see the young prospect partakes in the match at some point – even as a second half substitute.

Juve’s midfield has been lacking in terms of quality and quantity this season, which might give Fagioli a golden opportunity to make his big break with the senior squad.