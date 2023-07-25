In recent hours, Al-Hilal have emerged as a genuine candidate to sign Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The Saudi Pro League club is offering around 300 million euros for the services of the French striker who has become an outcast at Le Parc des Princes after refusing to sign a contract renewal (his current deal runs until 2024).

So if the 24-year-old ends up landing in the Middle East, this would unleash a major domino effect, with possibly Juventus at the heart of it.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport journalist Filippo Bonsignore, PSG could resort to Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement for Mbappé, albeit with different characteristics.

The source believes that the deal would go through if the Ligue 1 champions splash a figure between 70 and 80 million euros.

With the Serbian out of the door, the Bianconeri would reinvest some the cash received on signing a replacement in the form of Romelu Lukaku.

Many believe that the Bianconeri already have a deal in place with Chelsea and the Belgian striker, but the missing piece remains funding the operation (costing around 40 million).

However, the journalist suggests alternative paths for PSG. The Parisians could instead pursue Napoli bomber Victor Osimhen of Tottenham Hotspur staple Harry Kane.