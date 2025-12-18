Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has reappeared on the scene following an injury ordeal that lasted 18 months.

The Pole suffered a knee injury in June 2024 during an international friendly ahead of the European Championship.

At the time, the centre-forward was expected to miss a few months of action before rejoining the Bianconeri at the start of the 2024/25 campaign. However, he suffered several setbacks in his recovery path and had to undergo another operation.

Arkadiusz Milik unlikely to be called up against Roma

As reported earlier this week, Milik has made his return to group training, albeit he’s still partially working on a personalised program, sparking rumours of a potential call-up for Saturday’s big clash against Roma.

But according to IlBianconero, the former Ajax and Napoli star is unlikely to be in the matchday squad this weekend.

Arek Milik (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While the player has been clinically cleared, his athletic condition remains far from perfect after more than 550 days on the sidelines.

Although a call-up isn’t considered impossible, most sources in Italy believe the player’s return to action will be delayed, potentially until the new year.

Milik would be useful for Juventus in the second half of the season

Milik’s return would offer Juventus a timely boost, given that Dusan Vlahovic is expected to remain on the outs until the spring after suffering a high-grade tear during the contest against Cagliari in late November.

Luciano Spalletti is currently relying on Jonathan David in the striker role, but the Canadian has only scored three goals since the start of the season, one on his club debut against Parma in August, and two in the last two Champions League fixtures against Bodo/Glimt and Pafos.

Lois Openda represents the solitary back-up at the moment, but Spalletti considers the versatile Belgian only useful in the centre-forward role when the team is relying on counterattacks.

On the other hand, Milik is a classic centre-forward, capable of holding up the ball and offering a physical presence inside the box.