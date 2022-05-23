Could Moise Kean be on his way to Arsenal? Romano gives an update

With Federico Cherubini in London days ago, some reports claim he was looking to ship out Juve loanee, Moise Kean, to an English club among other business dealings.

The striker is on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Everton and he hasn’t had a good season at the club.

The Bianconeri brought him back on a two-year temporary agreement, but he could leave one year early.

Although Kean flopped in England in his only full season at Everton, some reports still claimed Juve was looking to send him to Arsenal.

But transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano, told Caught Offside: “Moise Kean was not offered to Arsenal, the Gunners remain focused on Gabriel Jesus; but Kean could leave Juventus in the summer, the club is already looking for a solution.”

Juve FC Says

Kean hasn’t been as good as we expected him to be when he returned to the club, but the Azzurri striker is just 22.

He still has time on his side and he has been showing that he can get the job done if he is given the chances.

With Alvaro Morata’s future remaining uncertain, he should remain at the club if we send the Spanish attacker back to Atletico Madrid.

But if there is a better attacker on the market for a reasonable price, then we can offload the former PSG loanee.