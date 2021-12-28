Could Osimhen make a surprising appearance against Juventus?

Ahead the matchday three clash between Napoli and Juventus at the Maradona Stadium, Victor Osimhen’s availability was in question due to a suspension.

But at the end of the day, the Partenopei won an appeal that allowed the player to take part in the match. The hosts emerged victorious in 2-1 result.

Fast forward to the return fixture, and the Nigerian is once again a main topic of the discussion leading to the encounter between the two rivals.

The former Lille man has been out with a facial injury for more than a month now. And with the African Cup of Nations set to begin on January 9, the player is expected to miss at least another few weeks of action.

But according to ilBianconero, Osimhen is hoping to make a surprising appearance against Juventus on January 6.

One of the persons in his entourage believes that the 22-year-old would love to take part in Napoli’s first fixture of the season before joining the Nigerian national team for their first AFCON match against Egypt on January 11.

The striker is currently vacationing in Nigeria, but will return to Napoli on Friday for more medical checks.

Nevertheless, this remains an unlikely scenario. First off, the player is yet to be medically cleared, and then, his national team wouldn’t be happy to see him arriving late to camp.