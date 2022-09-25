Could Pogba return to the pitch earlier than expected?

Since the start of the season, Paul Pogba’s name has been all over the news, albeit for the wrong reasons. Between his meniscus injury, an ill-advised treatment and an extortion investigation, the midfielder couldn’t catch a break.

Following the failure of the physiotherapy treatment, the Frenchman eventually underwent surgery in the hopes of pulling off a comeback just before the World Cup in November.

Therefore, the majority of observers believe that the 29-year-old won’t make an appearance for Juventus before the campaign’s restart in January.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Pogba is targeting an earlier return than initially expected.

The former Manchester United star would like to be available for the crucial Champions League clash against Benfica on October 25.

The source explains that the early recovery signs have been positive. Nonetheless, the player and the medical staff will have to be extremely cautious, as any misstep could ruin the whole process and get us back to square one.

The report adds that the next ten days will be crucial, as the player will gradually pass from the first phase (swimming pool and gym) to the next one (the pitch).

Juve FC say

Even if Pogba manages to be fit just in time for the big clash in Lisbon, it’s highly unlikely that he’d be in an optimal physical condition after missing months of action.

Although the temptation is high, it’s paramount not to burn stages in the recovery process.