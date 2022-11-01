Could PSG encounter be decisive for Allegri’s future at Juventus?

Despite the club’s improved domestic run, Massimiliano Allegri’s position on the dugout remains far from secured.

For instance, Juventus are still 7th in the Serie A table, while their Champions League run has been an utter disaster.

While the Bianconeri have already been eliminated from Europe’s most prestigious tournament with four losses in their five group stage outings, the final matchday will decide whether they make it to the Europa League group stage or exit continental football altogether.

The Old Lady will host PSG on Wednesday and they need to match Maccabi Haifa’s result against Benfica to maintain third spot in the group.

Reportedly, the final outcome could be decisive in determining the manager’s future at the club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Allegri could risk the sack if his team fails to reach the next stage of the Europa League.

As the source explains, the management will carefully evaluate the club’s situation during the lengthy winter break, and the coach’s fate will be the first order of business.

In this regard, finishing on the bottom of the Champions League group (behind Maccabi) would hardly help Allgeri’s case.

So while qualifying to Europe’s second-rate competition would be nothing more than a consolation prize, it could make all the difference in the world for Max, especially if coupled with a solid domestic ending before the break.

Juventus still have to play Inter, Hellas Verona and Lazio in their last three Serie A fixtures of the year.