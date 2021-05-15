Could Real Madrid spoil Allegri’s return to Juventus?

On Saturday evening, Andrea Pirlo’s fate could be finally sealed. Juventus host Inter in Turin, and anything less than a victory would end the club’s remaining hopes in reaching the next edition of the Champions League.

This outcome would undoubtedly spell disaster for the Old Lady on both sporting and financial levels. Therefore, the young manager would be expected to be the first name on the chopping block.

Although the club’s hierarchy wouldn’t be in a much better spot, but they will be looking to replace the 41-year-old with a more experienced manager.

The return of Max Allegri’s has been mentioned as a likely option, as the Livorno native enjoyed a successful spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019.

Nonetheless, such comeback is apparently far from being sealed, as another European giant could end up spoiling the Old Lady’s plans.

According to Calciomercato, Real Madrid have identified Allegri as a possible replacement for Zinedine Zidane who is expected to leave the club by the end of the campaign.

Even though the former Cagliari and Milan coach was pictured at a bar table with Juventus director Federico Cherubini and former player Fabio Grosso on Friday morning, the source doesn’t expect him to end up coaching the club next season.

Whilst Max had planned to find himself a club in Italy, a call from Los Blancos president Florentino Perez could change anyone’s mind.

Moreover, the report adds that Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta is also keeping an eye on the situation, as he would like to reunite with Allegri in case Antonio Conte decides to break away from the Nerazzurri for one reason or another.