Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso is one of the executives and club owners who openly dislikes Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been on his bad side since he took ownership of La Viola, primarily because they frequently poach his best players.

As the biggest club in Italian football, Juventus often targets the top players from clubs across the country.

Juve has repeatedly signed Fiorentina’s top talents against the club’s wishes, as seen with Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

This summer, the men in black and white are eyeing Nicolas Gonzalez as their new winger and have managed to turn his head.

The Argentinian is interested in the move, but Juve has yet to meet Fiorentina’s asking price for the player.

La Viola may also want to secure a replacement first, and a report on TuttoJuve claims that Rocco Commisso is not keen on allowing Gonzalez to join Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Commisso has never happily sold a player to us, but that has not stopped us from signing some of his best players, and we could do the same with Gonzalez.