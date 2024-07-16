In recent days, a tug-of-war has erupted between Leicester City and Roma for the signature of Juventus winger Matias Soulé.

The 21-year-old was one of the main revelations of the previous Serie A campaign, showcasing his elusive skillset while on loan at Frosinone.

The Argentine has now returned to Turin and is currently training under the guidance of Thiago Motta at Continassa.

However, most accounts expect the young man to leave the club before the end of the summer transfer session.

As Tuttosport explains, Leicester manager Steve Cooper has identified Soulé as his primary target to bolster the flanks.

The Foxes could snatch the player’s services if they improve their offer, possibly raising the fixed part to 30 million euros in addition to 5M as bonuses.

For their part, Roma must act swiftly if they intend to overtake the Premier League club. Giallorossi boss Daniele De Rossi is also a keen admirer of the Argentina international.

Nevertheless, the source doesn’t completely rule out a Juventus stay.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Motta appreciates the winger’s credentials and would be in favor of keeping him at the club. However, the Juventus coach understands that the club must make some sacrifices on the market to raise funds for newcomers.

Nevertheless, if Motta insists on keeping Soulé at home, the management would grant him his wish. In this case, the club would adjust the youngster’s salary through a new deal.

Soulé is tied to Juventus with a contract valid until 2026. He currently earns circa 1 million euros per year.