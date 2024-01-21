Since Kenan Yildiz’s emergence to the scene, Juventus coach Max Allegri has been given a selection headache, but of the desired kind.

The new wonderkid in town is now threatening Federico Chiesa’s position.

The latter had been the ultimate starter in the supporting striker role this season. But the 18-year-old has been making the most out of the opportunities that came his way in recent weeks.

Yildiz has already scored three sensational goals, and some deem the youngster as a more suitable player for the Number 10 role than the Euro 2020 winner.

The Turk is capable of linking up the midfield with the attack, something that has been largely missing since Paulo Dybala’s departure. On the other hand, Chiesa thrives while attacking the spaces.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, three potential scenarios could arise in the summer.

First, Juventus could decide to maintain both players and rotate between them.

The second possibility would be finding a new tactical setup that allows Chiesa and Yildiz to play side-by-side.

Finally, the last scenario would be cashing in on the Italian and betting everything on the emerging teenager.

As the pink newspaper notes, this plot brings to mind a scene from the early-to-mid 90s in Turin.

At the time, Roberto Baggio (a former Fiorentina star like Chiesa) was the biggest attraction in town and the club’s main talisman.

However, Juventus decided to go all-in on a young Alessandro Del Piero who inherited Baggio’s throne. The Devine Ponytail was sold to Milan in 1995.

So it remains to be seen how the management will handle this delicate situation.