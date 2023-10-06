Juventus has been handed more bad news as Paul Pogba’s request for a counter-analysis of his samples has ratified his positivity to high testosterone levels.

Even before he asked for the counter-analysis, he had been informed that his chances of getting a different result were slim, but the 2018 World Cup winner chose to have his samples analysed again.

Il Bianconero reveals the counter-analysis has returned a positive outcome just like the first one and he has seven days to draw up his first defence brief.

This is just the first step in a lengthy process that could see him banned for up to four years, depending on how successful he is in showing he did not deliberately try to gain an advantage by taking a banned substance.

Juve FC Says

Since Pogba returned to Turin, he has only handed us bad news and this is very likely the last straw.

The midfielder has been injured throughout his second spell and a ban will certainly ensure he leaves the club for good.

However, because he is already suspended, we should focus more on the players who are available for selection and try to make the most of their abilities.

This is a crucial season for us, and we would be much better if we eliminated Pogba and all the distractions that follow him.