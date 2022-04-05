Court hearings for capital gain case get dates

The FIGC has set dates to begin hearings on the capital gains case they have been investigating for some time now.

The probe is about inflated transfer fees involving clubs in Serie A, Serie B and Serie C.

Football Italia claims Juventus is only one of the clubs involved in it, with the Bianconeri being investigated alongside the likes of Juventus, Napoli, Sampdoria, Genoa, Empoli and Parma.

The new code of justice introduced in 2019 was key in the speed of this inquiry, considering how slow and painful the process used to be before now.

The report claims the first hearings have now been slated for April 12, 14 and 15, and it will be done mostly via videoconferencing because of the current covid restrictions.

It adds that the prosecutors hope they can conclude the trial by mid-May.

Juve FC Says

The accusation of inflating the value of players is a very serious but tricky one for the prosecutors.

This is because every club has the right to value their players how they want and can demand whatever fee they like.

A buying club will also be forced to pay that price if they are keen to sign the player.