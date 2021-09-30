Coveted Juventus star’s preferred next club is claimed.

Aaron Ramsey would prefer to join Everton next summer according to reports, with a move away from Juventus touted in the coming transfer windows.

The Welsh international was believed to be available for transfer this summer, but the player is believed to have been against a switch, but having been overlooked to start a single Serie A match so far this season, an exit appears like it could well be on the cards in the not too distant future.

The Old Lady will be keen to offload his hefty wages from their budget, especially with him currently not being in Max Allegri’s first-team plans at present, although he does appear to be an option to play at the base of our midfield should we suffer injuries at present.

While Ramsey has been continually linked with a return to north London with Arsenal, that doesn’t seem to be an option, and he is now claimed to prefer a switch to Everton as reported by Sportwitness who cite TuttoJuve as their source.

The Blues have started the new season in top form under new boss Rafa Benitez, who came in to replace Carlo Ancelotti who has made his return to Real Madrid over the summer.

Would Rafa and Rambo be a good combination for Everton? Could the Merseyside club afford his current wages?

Patrick