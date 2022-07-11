Juventus could miss out on Kalidou Koulibaly in this transfer window as they search for a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Senegalese defender has been made one of their targets to replace the Dutchman, who is close to joining Bayern Munich.

Juve is open to selling him now, and they have a list of targets, which Koulibaly tops.

Max Allegri can also sign Gleison Bremer or Nikola Milenkovic, but he likes experienced players, and that has made KK a favourite.

Although Napoli hates selling to Juve, a player’s desire to join the Bianconeri could force them to do a deal with them.

However, in this case, KK looks set to spurn Juve’s advances and move abroad.

A report on La Repubblica via Tuttomercatoweb claims the defender favours a move to the Premier League.

It says he will meet with Aurelio De Laurentiis on Thursday, and he will inform the Napoli owner that he wants out and the EPL is his preferred destination.

Juve FC Says

KK is one of the fan favourites at Napoli, and it was never going to be easy for him to choose to move to Juve.

The defender knows about the hatred between both sets of fans, and he will be keen to ensure he doesn’t soil his legacy with his next move.

If he has a suitor in the EPL, then they are the favourites now. We just need to turn our attention towards our other targets.