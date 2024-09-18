LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Georgiy Sudakov of Ukraine looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Arena on March 26, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Georgiy Sudakov was one of the most sought-after players in Europe last season, and he has now confirmed that Juventus made an offer for his services.

The Ukrainian midfielder, who plays for Shakhtar Donetsk in his home country, has been monitored for several seasons.

Fans anticipated that he would move to a bigger club during the last transfer window, and he did receive offers.

However, his current club was not open to the idea and blocked any potential moves.

Juventus restructured their midfield during the transfer window, and Sudakov was one of the players on their radar.

While many fans noticed that Juve’s interest in him seemed to fade, Sudakov has now revealed that the Bianconeri did make an offer.

Despite this, Shakhtar Donetsk was unwilling to let him go, so he remains with the club for another season.

Sudakov said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Is it true that Juve and Milan wanted him? Yes, I received those offers, but they were rejected by Shakhtar.”

Juve FC Says

Sudakov was one of the players we followed for much of last season. He is only 22, so we can add him to our squad next summer.