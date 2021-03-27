Szczesny
Covid-19 outbreak within Polish national team – Juve anxious over Szczesny

March 27, 2021 - 8:00 pm

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, international football has been made more complicated than ever before.

When players from various clubs all around the world gather in one training camp, the possibility of infections is a relatively high one.

For their part, Juventus already know this probability too well, as we all remember when Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive while on international duty with Portugal earlier in the season.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, the fears are once again growing, as the virus has reportedly spread around the Polish camp.

According to ilBianconero, the Italian champions are anxious over the health Wojciech Szczesny, as two of his Poland teammates have tested positive for Covid-19.

Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski and Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich now find themselves in isolation after catching the virus.

Therefore, it is feared that the infection has been spread among the players in the camp, and everyone is anxiously awaiting the results of the swab tests.

In Szczesny’s case, the risk could be a little higher than for the rest of his teammates, as it is known that goalkeepers spend a large part of training sections practicing with one another away from the rest of the group.

For this reason, the Bianconeri are hoping that their number one didn’t get infected by his Bologna counterpart.

Here’s hoping that Tek and the rest of his teammates in Poland remain safe and in good health.

